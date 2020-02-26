UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Remained Not Admitted In Hospital For A Single Day In Past16 Weeks Abroad: Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Nawaz Sharif remained not admitted in hospital for a single day in past16 weeks abroad: Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister of Punjab for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that former Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is abroad for the past 16 weeks but he didn't remain admitted even for one day in the hospital

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Provincial Minister of Punjab for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that former Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is abroad for the past 16 weeks but he didn't remain admitted even for one day in the hospital .

Talking to a private media channel, Yasmin Rashid said that government will respond when it receives complete medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.She said government will take a decision after receiving complete medical reports of Nawaz SharifShe said Nawaz Sharif had been given bail of 8 weeks for his treatment abroad and he was allowed to go abroad in the light of medical reports.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Media Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Teenagers Detained in Russia's South-West Admit Pl ..

51 seconds ago

UK Government to Review Foreign, Defense, Security ..

53 seconds ago

Pakistan pays Rs.14.42 billion to Russia over trad ..

11 minutes ago

Decision taken to start work on Ring Road mega p ..

54 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Railway minister announces to suspen ..

55 seconds ago

Death toll in New Delhi protests reaches 19

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.