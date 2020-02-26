Nawaz Sharif remained not admitted in hospital for a single day in past16 weeks abroad: Yasmin Rashid

Provincial Minister of Punjab for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that former Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is abroad for the past 16 weeks but he didn't remain admitted even for one day in the hospital

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Provincial Minister of Punjab for health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that former Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif is abroad for the past 16 weeks but he didn't remain admitted even for one day in the hospital .

Talking to a private media channel, Yasmin Rashid said that government will respond when it receives complete medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.She said government will take a decision after receiving complete medical reports of Nawaz SharifShe said Nawaz Sharif had been given bail of 8 weeks for his treatment abroad and he was allowed to go abroad in the light of medical reports.