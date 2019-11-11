Nawaz Sharif report given on discharge is final: Dr Ayaz

Principal SIMS, Doctor Mehmood Ayaz has said that the report which was given on discharge of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif from Services Hospital is final

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Principal SIMS, Doctor Mehmood Ayaz has said that the report which was given on discharge of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif from Services Hospital is final.According to sources, Ministry of interior had solicited opinion from Doctor Mehmood Ayaz on Sharif medical city report while Dr Ayaz sought opinion from doctors included in previous board and now he has sent reply.

They said in the reply that medical board had given its opinion on the eve of discharge of Mian Nawaz Sharif while experienced doctors were part of Sharif medical city board and their report is better.Nawaz has been advised to go abroad for treatment in report of Sharif medical city and also said that it is necessary to give state of the art medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif.This time Nawaz Sharif platelets are 25000 while Doctor Tahir Shamsi is presiding the Sharif city medical board.