Nawaz Sharif Requests For AC In Jail

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:21 PM

Nawaz Sharif requests for AC in jail

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 25th July, 2019) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the jail authorities to install an air conditioner in his barrack.

Media sources said when the government withdrew the facility of AC for Nawaz Sharif, he requested the jail authorities to not remove it.

He said that he gets allergy because of heat upon which, the jailer said that he has received these orders from higher authorities to remove the facility.

Nawaz Sharif requested that he should be allowed to talk home. To which, the jailer said that he will no longer get facilities in jail.

You will also be treated like normal prisoners now and will only be allowed to meet in fixed timings.

The Punjab government has directed IG prisons to remove Air conditioner from the room of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Punjab home department has written a letter to IG prisons at which it has been said that no accused will be given any facility without the permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and also no concession will be given to those who are imprisoned in money laundering charges.

IG prisons has been directed to take forthwith action and present the report within the three days.

Prime Minister Imran khan during his address in Capital One Arena in Washington said that he will take back all the facilities including AC and tv in jail from Nawaz Sharif after returning to country.

