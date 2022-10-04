'Nawaz Sharif return to strengthen his party ' : Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif would come back to the country before elections on the advice of his doctors and his return would further strengthen his party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the matter of his return was yet not decided but after consultation with his doctors, Nawaz Sharif himself would decide about it.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was the most popular political party, he said, adding, former Prime minister Nawaz Sharif was fully capable of leading Pakistan ahead on the path of development.

He further said that Sharif family was not afraid of going to jails, adding, PML-N had been subjected to worst maltreatment during the tenure of PTI-led government as the entire leadership was put behind the bars in fake cases and nothing was proved against anyone.

Abbasi said the PML-N was a democratic party and always ready for general elections but the coalition government would complete its tenure.