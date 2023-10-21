Nawaz Sharif Returns To Resolve Issues Of Country: Shehbaz
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif
on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif was a name of passion and he had returned to the country to
resolve issues the nation.
He expressed these remarks while addressing a rally organised by PML-N to welcome party
chief Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile.
Shehbaz Sharif said that he had never seen such a huge rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that
Nawaz Sharif was the architect of Pakistan.
He said that Nawaz Sharif endured everything with tolerance and patience, and he had returned
to heal wounds of the nation.