Nawaz Sharif satisfied over his treatment: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid Thursday said Nawaz Sharif was satisfied over his treatment being provided to him in the Services Hospital.

Talking to media here at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), she said that stomach of Nawaz Sharif would be scanned if necessary. It was autoimmune disease in which anti-bodies destroyed cells of the patients, she said and added that all the reports of Nawaz Sharif were fine.

Prof. Dr. Tahir Shamsi, Principal SIMS Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Dr. Akhter Rasheed and other concerned officers were present on this occasion.

Dr. Tahir Shamsi, briefed the Nawaz Sharif about his condition.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that best treatment facilities were being provided to Nawaz Sharif and all his medical reports would be shared with the media.

She said, "We have best team of doctors for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif's health will further improve in next two or three days." She added that Nawaz Sharif did not mention to go abroad for treatment.

She said that the bone marrow of Nawaz Sharif was making platelets, adding, efforts were being made to control his diabetes and blood pressure.

His personal physician Dr. Adnan was in liaison. She said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed to ensure best treatment for Nawaz Sharif.