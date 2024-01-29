Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Says He Believes In Public Welfare

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that he had always made sincere efforts for welfare of the people of the country and would continue this mission with high spirit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that he had always made sincere efforts for welfare of the people of the country and would continue this mission with high spirit.

He said this while talking to party workers here. Nawaz Sharif said that when he was in power petrol, ghee and flour were available at affordable prices, adding that there was a dire need to bring back that time.

He said that it was his party's agenda to ensure the respect of green flag and green passport globally.

If Nawaz Sharif had not been ousted then people would have not been facing unemployment, he added.

He said, "Today he has come to his constituency and collective efforts will be made to ensure development in the country."

PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that people were well aware of everything as nothing was hidden from them. She said that each and every vote was vital for uplift of the country, adding that people must exercise their right to vote on February 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Petrol Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote February Muslim From Flour

Recent Stories

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elect ..

Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District

1 minute ago
 CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior ..

CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.

4 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen t ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran

4 minutes ago
 Separate portal to be established for addressing p ..

Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..

4 minutes ago
 54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.S ..

54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN

4 minutes ago
 Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes ..

Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
Union calls public transport strike across Germany ..

Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday

37 seconds ago
 Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial

39 seconds ago
 Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets ..

Teaching license exam successfully conducted, sets national benchmark

41 seconds ago
 ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties ..

ROs should assign presiding, polling staff duties at earliest: DC

42 seconds ago
 Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa sum ..

Italy reveals energy, migration plan at Africa summit

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9: supplementary and replacement players annou ..

PSL 9: supplementary and replacement players announced

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan