Nawaz Sharif Says He Believes In Public Welfare
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 08:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that he had always made sincere efforts for welfare of the people of the country and would continue this mission with high spirit.
He said this while talking to party workers here. Nawaz Sharif said that when he was in power petrol, ghee and flour were available at affordable prices, adding that there was a dire need to bring back that time.
He said that it was his party's agenda to ensure the respect of green flag and green passport globally.
If Nawaz Sharif had not been ousted then people would have not been facing unemployment, he added.
He said, "Today he has come to his constituency and collective efforts will be made to ensure development in the country."
PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that people were well aware of everything as nothing was hidden from them. She said that each and every vote was vital for uplift of the country, adding that people must exercise their right to vote on February 8.
