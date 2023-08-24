Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Says He Will Return To Pakistan Soon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his intention to return to Pakistan in the near future.

In a conversation with the party's former senator, Zafar Iqbal, Nawaz Sharif conveyed his plans for returning to Pakistan after consultations with legal experts in London.

During their discussion, Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of maintaining Pakistan's democratic system and preventing any disruptions. The meeting covered various topics related to the party and shared interests.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N President and former prime minister, is also in London to discuss his elder brother's return to Pakistan and the ongoing political situation in the country.

Sources indicate that Shehbaz is conferring with Nawaz Sharif regarding his repatriation and other party-related matters. The participation of PML-N's legal team in the discussions is anticipated.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah, a prominent PML-N leader and former interior minister, assured that the party had received the necessary assurances to facilitate Nawaz Sharif's homecoming.

