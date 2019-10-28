Nawaz Sharif seeks exemption from hearing on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday moved a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking one-day exemption from hearing on Tuesday in his bail plea

The petitioner said he was not able to attend the court proceeding on Tuesday due to his ailment.

He prayed the court to grant him one-day exemption from the hearing.

It may be mentioned here that a division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani would take up the bail petition of Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday for hearing.

The court had already summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to answer on the matter.