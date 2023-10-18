Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Seeks Protective Bail In Toshakhana Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a petition before the accountability court seeking protective bail in the Toshakhana reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday filed a petition before the accountability court seeking protective bail in the Toshakhana reference.

The petitioner prayed to the court to suspend the perpetual arrest warrants against him and stop his arrest on his arrival in Pakistan on October 21.

The petition said that the former prime minister wanted to surrender before the court and prayed it to suspend his arrest warrants till October 24.

It may be mentioned here that the accountability court had declared Nawaz Sharif an absconder due to non-appearance and issued his perpetual arrest warrants. The NAB had also named Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Ali Zardari in the same reference. They were accused of receiving vehicles from the Toshakhana during the PPP government.

