Nawaz Sharif shall return on October 21; PDM govt faced uphill challenges like the Himaliyas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) President, former Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will return Pakistan by all means on October 21 and preparations to accord a historic welcome are in full swing.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat, Model Town here on Friday, he said Nawaz Sharif return is inevitable now, adding that the PML-N supremo will announce a package to pull the country out of economic challenges during his address at Minar-e-Pakistan upon his arrival.

PML-N Central leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Murriyum Aurangzeb and other party office-bearers were present during the press conference.

Shehbaz Sharif, to a question, said PTI government had plunged the country into the whirlpool of problems and it caused unprecedented dearness in the country, adding that his government faced uphill task like the Himaliyas during its 16 month tenure.

To a query, Shehbaz said he restored friendly diplomatic relations with the brotherly countries during his tenure although the PTI government had played havoc with the foreign policy of the country during its tenure.

He said the devastation by floods in the country and tough IMF conditionalities were the big challenges but his government worked day and night and used all energies to overcome challenges faced by the country.

He said the country faced default due to the PTI government brokered deal with IMF but he saved the country from default, adding that PML-N sacrificed politics to save the state.

Referring to various public friendly initiatives during his 16 month government, Shehbaz said the PDM government implemented 2 billion rupees Kissan Package and introduced various projects worth billions of rupees. He said the PDM government provided a relief of 200 units in electricity bills to the poor despite opposition of the IMF and got permission from the IMF. He said his government provided free flour to the poor masses.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the defence of the country impregnable through atomic despite international pressure, adding that Nawaz did away with terrorism and load-shedding during his third term as Prime Minister.

Shehbaz Sharif, responding to yet another query, said the next general elections will be held on time. He said the caretaker government has adopted a policy regarding the illegal migrants in the country.

To a query, he said PML-N believes in the sanctity of state institutions, adding that PML-N never caused any damage to the state institutions and buildings.

"Nawaz Sharif will face the courts as per the law of the country upon his return to Pakistan," he responded. He said Nawaz Sharif will give an economic program to the people which will change destiny of the country. He said Nawaz Sharif will undertake unfinished agenda of public service where he had left some years back.

Shehbaz said Pakistan's future is bright, adding that youth are a precious asset of the country. He said the country will progress by leaps and bounds if the youth are provided ample opportunities to excel in education and other sectors.