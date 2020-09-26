Nawaz Sharif shares former IHC Judge Siddiqui’s clip

(@fidahassanain)

The PML-N Supremo has for the first spoken up as how he was ousted from the power and what is next line of action will be for the country.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif on Saturday shared the short clip of former IHC Justice Shaukat Siddiqui and raised questions about the ongoing process of accountability in the country.

Nawaz Sharif said that it was the reality of that accountability under which the former three-time Prime Minister was targeted.

“This is the reality of that accountability your three-time prime minister was made victim of. He was convicted and declared “proclaimed offender”. They damaged the country in a bid to get me punished. We’ll not allow more joke with this country,” said Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also re-tweeted the tweet of her father.

In another Tweet, Nawaz Sharif said: “This reality was known to everyone but the recent episode has unveiled further this reality that removal, disqualification, ineligibility and conviction all were parts of a conspiracy.

Nawaz Sharif was not subjected to revenge and not any conviction. Allah is sufficient for Nawaz Sharif,”.

Nawaz Sharif’s tweets went viral on social media with lot of response from both lovers and the opponents while tv channels also gave space to his tweets.

The PML-N Supremo currently was in London for his treatment. His last week speech to All Parties Conference received hug attention.

Even Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif was intentionally allowed to address and his address was telecast by the TV channels which showed that he was all fine in London.

“We allowed him speech to determine what level of illness he was going through in London,” Imran Khan said.