Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif To Fly Abroad

Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:33 PM

The sources say their earlier departure may give an impression of "deal" and therefore, it will be little late.

LAHORE:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2019) PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will leave the country but it would not be very soon as such act would give an impression of "deal", the sources said.

They said that Maryam Nawaz's passport was taken just because many things about her were still pending but Nawaz Sharif would not go abroad without her. The sources further said that Nawaz Sharif now would be taken to Sharif Medical city where reports of his own choice would be prepared, and he would meet people of his choice.
After releasse of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, the situation was turning towards the plan of finally moving abroad. The sources said that Maryam Nawaz's silence is quite meaningful despite that her father and her husband both have been released in different cases.

"Maryam Nawaz isn't giving any political statement and nor she is tweeting about participation in JUI-F's Azadi March," said the sources adding that " It shows that the things are now moving towards a specific direction.

They further said that Nawaz Sharif would not go abroad unless his daughter Maryam Nawaz got her passport back.


On Wednesday, Nawaz Sharif reached his home in Jati Umra along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz after spending 16 days in Services Hospital for his treatment. He was shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated in NAB's custody on Oct 22.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday but he refused to go to home in Jati Umra without his daughter Maryam Nawaz who was staying with him at the hospital. And as robkar reached Kot Lakhpat jail the jail officials reached hospital for legal formalities and then Maryam was set free to go hom with her father.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz both were given huge welcome by the PML-N workers on thier arrival at Jati Umra. They chanted slogans in love of their leader Nawaz Sharif and showered rose petals on the car of the both leaders.

