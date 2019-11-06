UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Shifted To His Jati Umra Residence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

Nawaz Sharif shifted to his Jati Umra residence

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday was shifted to his residence in Jati Umra from Services Hospital amid tight security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday was shifted to his residence in Jati Umra from Services Hospital amid tight security.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif was discharged from Services hospital after 16 days. He was shifted to his residence through an ambulance.

Nawaz Sharif's personal doctor Dr Adnan, Maryam Nawaz and other family members were also with him.

It is pertinent to mention here that a special (Intensive Care Unit) has been set up at his residence for the provision of proper medical care. Facilities like ventilator etc have been arranged in the ICU, while doctors would be available round the clock.

