Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medical emergency

PML-N workers, during Nawaz Sharif's shifting to hospital, chanted slogans against govt and NAB's officials.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from NAB's detention center to Services Hospital for emergency medical checkup due to some illness and pain in body on Monday late night.

According to the details, Nawaz Sharif suffered plateless disorder and developed a clouting problem in body after which he was shifted to Services Hospital. During his shifting, large number of PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB's office near Thokar Niaz Beg and chanted slogans against the NAB officials and the government. The sources at the hospital said that Nawaz Sharif had been kept in VVIP room and strict security arrangments have been made around his room at Services Hospital where the common citizens are not allowed to enter due to security reasons.

NAB officials and large number of police are there at the hospital to control any untoward situatio at Services Hospital on Monday late night.

Nawaz Sharif is not for the first time at Services Hospital as previously he was shifted there for medical checkup and treatment when he felt cardic pain and muscles problems. Before that, he was examined by a special team of PIC doctors.

Moreover, the NAB officials said, that Nawaz Sharif had proper health facilites at his detention center at NAB's office as a team of three doctors was permanently deployed there outside his room.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif is on physical remand in NAB's custody for his alleged role in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.