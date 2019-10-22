UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Shifted To Services Hospital For Medical Emergency

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:39 AM

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medical emergency

PML-N workers, during Nawaz Sharif's shifting to hospital, chanted slogans against govt and NAB's officials.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-22th Oct, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted from NAB's detention center to Services Hospital for emergency medical checkup due to some illness and pain in body on Monday late night.

According to the details, Nawaz Sharif suffered plateless disorder and developed a clouting problem in body after which he was shifted to Services Hospital. During his shifting, large number of PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB's office near Thokar Niaz Beg and chanted slogans against the NAB officials and the government. The sources at the hospital said that Nawaz Sharif had been kept in VVIP room and strict security arrangments have been made around his room at Services Hospital where the common citizens are not allowed to enter due to security reasons.

NAB officials and large number of police are there at the hospital to control any untoward situatio at Services Hospital on Monday late night.

Nawaz Sharif is not for the first time at Services Hospital as previously he was shifted there for medical checkup and treatment when he felt cardic pain and muscles problems. Before that, he was examined by a special team of PIC doctors.

Moreover, the NAB officials said, that Nawaz Sharif had proper health facilites at his detention center at NAB's office as a team of three doctors was permanently deployed there outside his room.

It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif is on physical remand in NAB's custody for his alleged role in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May From Government

Recent Stories

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

50 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

50 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

1 hour ago

UAE beat Hong Kong, topping Group B table in T20 c ..

1 hour ago

Registration opens for 6th Sharjah Women’s Sport ..

1 hour ago

EPA networks with publishers from Latin America an ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.