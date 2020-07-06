UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Should Come Back, Face Cases: Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Nawaz Sharif should come back, face cases: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif should comeback to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him instead of enjoying luxurious life abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was unfortunate that a corrupt and plunderer like Nawaz Sharif had ruled the country as a premier.

Nawaz Sharif was involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer during his previous regimes, he added.

He said the former prime minister was disqualified from the premiership in Panama papers case.

Replying to a question, he underlined the need for reforms in judicial system to bring more transparency in it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Panama From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

1 hour ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

2 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

France Reverses Pandemic-Related Ban on Unapproved ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.