Nawaz Sharif should come back, face cases: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif should comeback to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him instead of enjoying luxurious life abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was unfortunate that a corrupt and plunderer like Nawaz Sharif had ruled the country as a premier.

Nawaz Sharif was involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer during his previous regimes, he added.

He said the former prime minister was disqualified from the premiership in Panama papers case.

Replying to a question, he underlined the need for reforms in judicial system to bring more transparency in it.