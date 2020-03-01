Nawaz Sharif should come back Pakistan to face cases: Yousafzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being an inmate should come back to Pakistan and face the cases which registered against him.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had allowed to Nawaz Sharif on the court's decision and it was now inquiring health condition of prisoner to plead cases here.

The minister said the former prime minister was showing reluctance in getting medical treatment in London and also enjoying luxury life there.

He urged Nawaz Sharif to return the country and get best medical treatment here as remedy of his disease was available.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership was doing politics on Nawaz Sharif's health condition for political mileage. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were involved in massive corruption and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he concluded.