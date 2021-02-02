Nawaz Sharif should leave party leadership, demand PML-N’s disgruntled leaders

(@fidahassanain)

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri, Nishat Daha, Faisal Niazi and Ashraf Ansari lash out at PML-N leadership, calling the ‘main leaders’ as agents of RAW.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) disgruntled leaders on Tuesday demanded party supremo to leave the party’s leadership.

“We will not allow any way for the rule of any woman,” said Ashraf Ghani while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club.

“Yes, we met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He asked Nawaz Sharif that if the Constitution could give the rights then why they were being deprived of this right.

Nishat Daha, Faisal Niazi, Ashraf Ansari and Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri were also present there.

“This is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. This is Nawaz Sharif’s party,” said Nishat Daha. He also lashed out at Maryam Nawaz.

“These [Nawaz Sharif and etc] are RAW agents,” said Nishat Daha, revealing corruption at the hands of party leaders.

“They exported heavy amount of wheat during 2016, 17 and 18 to Afghanistan. They purchased 40 kg wheat against Rs 14,00 and then exported to Afghanistan,” said the angry leader.

They always did corruption but systematically, he further said, pointing out that the country would flourish under the leadership of Imran Khan.

“How they made huge assets and accumulated so much wealth?,” Nishat asked.

Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri also spoke on the occasion, saying that why Rana Sana Ullah was not daring to speak truth.

“If Nawaz Sharif is true then he should come and face the cases. He is not eligible of party leadership

“On one side they are asking for resignation and on the other they are determined for Senate elections,” said Sharqpuri,

Ashraf Ansari said that it was proven now that Nawaz Sharif was no more eligible to lead the party.

“Don’t waste public time and hand the leadership to good people of the party,” the leader suggested Nawaz Sharif.

While referring to Khokhar brothers, he said “Qabza group [land mafia group] has gained control over PML-N,”. The angry leaders said they would continue to raise voice for true democracy and against injustice.