UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Should Not Return To Pakistan Unless Complete Treatment, Says Ahsan Iqbal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 05:08 PM

Nawaz Sharif should not return to Pakistan unless complete treatment, says Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal who is Secretary General of the PML-N has advised Nawaz Sharif not to come back unless his doctors advised him to leave, pointing out that the PTI government is making his health an issue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that they would be no compromise on health of Nawaz Sharif, pointing out that he would return to Pakistan soon after his treatment.

Ahsan Iqbal advised PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif not to return to Pakistan unless complete recovery from the illness he was going through.

“Nawaz Sharif should return soon as he feels himself fit and fine,” said Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed hope that the court would consider the real problem of Nawaz Sharif for his illness.

The statement of Ahsan Iqbal came at the moment when Islamabad High Court had directed former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to surrender before the law and ensure his presence before the court on next hearing no matter whatever the condition he was going through.

“Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan by leaving his wife seriously ill back in the UK,” he said, adding that he always loved Pakistan and never hesitated from sacrificing for the homeland.

“Neither we shall do politics on health of Nawaz Sharif and nor any compromise,” said Ahsan Iqbal. He stated that the Federal government was making his health an issue.

He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan when the doctors advised him to leave, making it clear that he would return to the country after undergoing complete treatment. He also criticized the PTI government for its poor economic policies.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Fine Wife United Kingdom Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Construct of sports stadium in Kahuta on cards

3 minutes ago

KP Education department to conduct random coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

Bottas tops Monza practice, high speed drama for H ..

12 minutes ago

Everton kick off midfield transformation by signin ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

12 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds to 2846 emergencies during Au ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.