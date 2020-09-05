Nawaz Sharif should not return to Pakistan unless complete treatment, says Ahsan Iqbal

(@fidahassanain)

Ahsan Iqbal who is Secretary General of the PML-N has advised Nawaz Sharif not to come back unless his doctors advised him to leave, pointing out that the PTI government is making his health an issue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that they would be no compromise on health of Nawaz Sharif, pointing out that he would return to Pakistan soon after his treatment.

Ahsan Iqbal advised PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif not to return to Pakistan unless complete recovery from the illness he was going through.

“Nawaz Sharif should return soon as he feels himself fit and fine,” said Ahsan Iqbal while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed hope that the court would consider the real problem of Nawaz Sharif for his illness.

The statement of Ahsan Iqbal came at the moment when Islamabad High Court had directed former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to surrender before the law and ensure his presence before the court on next hearing no matter whatever the condition he was going through.

“Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan by leaving his wife seriously ill back in the UK,” he said, adding that he always loved Pakistan and never hesitated from sacrificing for the homeland.

“Neither we shall do politics on health of Nawaz Sharif and nor any compromise,” said Ahsan Iqbal. He stated that the Federal government was making his health an issue.

He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan when the doctors advised him to leave, making it clear that he would return to the country after undergoing complete treatment. He also criticized the PTI government for its poor economic policies.