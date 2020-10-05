UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Should Return And Face All Cases In Pakistan, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 12:18 PM

Nawaz Sharif should return and face all cases in Pakistan, says Shibli Faraz

The Minister says Nawaz Sharif has deceived and misled the entire and the court  regarding his health.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and should face all cases, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said.

Shibli said Nawaz Sharif had deceived and misleads the entire nation and the court regarding his health.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv program on Monday.

The Minister said PML-N leader went abroad to play reprehensible and dirty politics by mocking and attacking the national institutions to appease India and is speaking the language of our enemy by criticizing the judiciary and armed forces.

He said the government has already constituted a parliamentary committee to take effective measures to bring him back.

Shibli Faraz said Nawaz Sharif has made illegal properties and assets by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said protecting the country and its institution is our duty and no compromise will be made on it.

In a statement, he said the movement of opposition parties is anti-state. Permission cannot be given to hold anti state rallies under the garb of democracy. He said the opposition wants to stoke anarchy in the country. Their rallies have nothing to do with the welfare of Pakistan and democratic norms.

The Interior Minister said Nawaz Sharif is a convicted person who fled abroad under the pretext of indisposition. He said Nawaz Sharif has started a campaign against the state institutions to escape accountability.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Democracy Stoke TV All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Five sports establishments fined at weekend for no ..

7 minutes ago

President to visit Kuwait today to offer condolenc ..

17 minutes ago

PM to chair meeting of PNNCC in Islamabad today

22 minutes ago

Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply ..

32 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.