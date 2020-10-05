Nawaz Sharif should return and face all cases in Pakistan, says Shibli Faraz

(@fidahassanain)

The Minister says Nawaz Sharif has deceived and misled the entire and the court regarding his health.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should return to Pakistan and should face all cases, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said.

Shibli said Nawaz Sharif had deceived and misleads the entire nation and the court regarding his health.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv program on Monday.

The Minister said PML-N leader went abroad to play reprehensible and dirty politics by mocking and attacking the national institutions to appease India and is speaking the language of our enemy by criticizing the judiciary and armed forces.

He said the government has already constituted a parliamentary committee to take effective measures to bring him back.

Shibli Faraz said Nawaz Sharif has made illegal properties and assets by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said protecting the country and its institution is our duty and no compromise will be made on it.

In a statement, he said the movement of opposition parties is anti-state. Permission cannot be given to hold anti state rallies under the garb of democracy. He said the opposition wants to stoke anarchy in the country. Their rallies have nothing to do with the welfare of Pakistan and democratic norms.

The Interior Minister said Nawaz Sharif is a convicted person who fled abroad under the pretext of indisposition. He said Nawaz Sharif has started a campaign against the state institutions to escape accountability.