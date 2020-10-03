UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Should Tell How He Made Assets: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:53 PM

Nawaz Sharif should tell how he made assets: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday asked Nawaz Sharif to tell how he made assets and how he sent money abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday asked Nawaz Sharif to tell how he made assets and how he sent money abroad.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Nawaz Sharif was changing his ideology like changing weather.

When Nawaz was out of power he became a revolutionary and when he was in power he became a dictator, he added.

He said Nawaz should not take revenge from Pakistan because he was deprived of power.

