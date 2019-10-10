UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Signals For Full Support Of JUI-F’s Azadi March: Safdar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Nawaz Sharif signals for full support of JUI-F’s Azadi March: Safdar

Captain retired Muhammad Safdar says that Fazlur Rehman will lead the prayer while the entire nation will follow him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Although, no clear statement came from both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples’Party (PPP) about Azadi march, Capt retired Muhammad Safdar said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given strong signal for JUI-F’s support.

Captain retired Muhammad Safdar said that his father in law Nawaz Sharif has strongly recommended support for JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is taking out Azadi March on Oct 27. He gave this statement after his meeting with Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail. Maryam Nawaz also met her father in jail.

“Nawaz Sharif has asked PML-N workers to fully support JUI-F for its Azadi March,” said Captain retired Muhammad Safdar outside the jail.

“Fazlur Rehman will lead a prayer while the entire nation will follow him,” he further said. Muhammad Safdar said that it was not just a protest but it was a march for independence of Kashmir.

The PML-N leadership has left the matter of taking part in JUI-F’s Azadi March to their leader Nawaz Sharif and on Thursday, meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif was expected. However, the sources said, Shehbaz Sharif was ill and could not go and see his brother in Kot Lakhpat Jail. Some sources say that the decision of participation was intentionally being delayed.

