Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Signs Petition To Revive Appeals In Convictions

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Nawaz Sharif signs petition to revive appeals in convictions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, has placed his signature on a petition aimed at reactivating appeals related to his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

According to PML-N sources, once his signature is secured, Nawaz Sharif's plane will depart for Lahore.

Nawaz Sharif's legal team has prepared a petition to revive the appeals against his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, as an Oath Commissioner arrives at Islamabad Airport for his biometric data collection.

It's worth mentioning that Nawaz Sharif's legal team had previously reached Islamabad Airport to initiate the submission of applications aimed at reviving his appeals in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Among those present at the airport were former Law Minister Nazir Tarar, Amjad Parvez, and other individuals. Barrister Zafarullah Khan is also on-site at the airport to confer with Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law Minister Airport

Recent Stories

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

29 minutes ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

35 minutes ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

1 hour ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for I ..

Nawaz Sharif’s flight takes off from Dubai for Islamabad

2 hours ago
Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakis ..

Maritime Sector Holds Enormous Potential For Pakistan’s Economy: Naval Chief

2 hours ago
 OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OP ..

OPPO Enhances Customer Experience with Monthly "OPPO Service Day" in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincia ..

Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz and Provincial Commerce Minister SM Tanveer ..

2 hours ago
 If the quality of education improves by privatizin ..

If the quality of education improves by privatizing educational institutions,the ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 20 England Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with U ..

Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade exchange with UAE to US$1bn, say Kazakh Minis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan