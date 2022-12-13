UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Solely Deserves Credit For Construction Of Motorways: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif solely and undoubtedly deserved the credit for the construction of motorways in Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said affirming such a commitment of PML-N supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif with the people of Pakistan, a foundation stone of 306-km long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway was laid today.

Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway would be completed within a short period of 30 months, connecting all the major cities of the country from Peshawar to Karachi. It would also create about 25,000 new job opportunities, he said in another tweet in the urdu language.

The past critics of motorways and other mega projects in the past were now acknowledging these projects, he added.

