UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Speaks For Free And Fair Elections In Country: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Nawaz Sharif speaks for free and fair elections in country: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra expressed his views on Thursday that the Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks for free and fair election in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra expressed his views on Thursday that the Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks for free and fair election in the country.

Talking to ptv news he said that Nawaz Sharif was in favor of conducting fair and transparent elections in the country, but he believes that it will be possible only if all the political parties bring the country out of the current crisis.

Jhagra Said that the PML-N always talks about reconciliation, an example of which was that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz sharif, despite being the opposition leader, invited all political parties to hold discussions on national issues and promote positive politics in the country.

Even then a power-hungry political party refused, and today, when they have sunk the entire economy, there is still no positive response from them, he added.

He further said that Imran Khan was not a reliable person, he was used to making new political statements every day.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All From PTV Opposition

Recent Stories

AstraZeneca to Invest Over $870Mln in New Research ..

AstraZeneca to Invest Over $870Mln in New Research Hub in Barcelona - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Hyundai, Kia Recall Over 570,000 Vehicles Due to F ..

Hyundai, Kia Recall Over 570,000 Vehicles Due to Fire Risk - US Transport Safety ..

4 minutes ago
 US, 37 Allies Ask OSCE to Examine Alleged Rights A ..

US, 37 Allies Ask OSCE to Examine Alleged Rights Abuses in Belarus - State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PAEC receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz

Chairman PAEC receives Hilal-e-Imtiaz

7 minutes ago
 Bus Service between Gilgat and Muzaffarabad inaugu ..

Bus Service between Gilgat and Muzaffarabad inaugurated

7 minutes ago
 Govt. constitutes JIT to probe cases against Imran ..

Govt. constitutes JIT to probe cases against Imran Khan, protestors for attackin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.