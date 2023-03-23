Nawaz Sharif speaks for free and fair elections in country: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra expressed his views on Thursday that the Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks for free and fair election in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra expressed his views on Thursday that the Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaks for free and fair election in the country.

Talking to ptv news he said that Nawaz Sharif was in favor of conducting fair and transparent elections in the country, but he believes that it will be possible only if all the political parties bring the country out of the current crisis.

Jhagra Said that the PML-N always talks about reconciliation, an example of which was that Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz sharif, despite being the opposition leader, invited all political parties to hold discussions on national issues and promote positive politics in the country.

Even then a power-hungry political party refused, and today, when they have sunk the entire economy, there is still no positive response from them, he added.

He further said that Imran Khan was not a reliable person, he was used to making new political statements every day.