Nawaz Sharif Still Experiences Some Residual Anginal Symptoms: Report

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2023 | 06:25 PM

The fresh report submitted to the Lahore High Court suggests frequent follow-up investigations in both London and Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) A new medical report concerning the health of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was presented to the Lahore High Court on Friday.

This development came just days ahead of Nawaz Sharif's anticipated return to Pakistan.

Back in November 2019, the LHC had granted him permission to travel abroad for medical treatment based on his urgent medical needs.

Since then, Nawaz Sharif had been residing in London, in accordance with the court's directive to regularly submit medical reports.

Last month, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced that his elder brother would be ending his four-year self-imposed exile by returning to Pakistan on October 21.

The recent medical report, submitted by Nawaz Sharif's legal team, includes insights from Professor Carlo di Mario of London's Royal Brompton Hospital.

Professor di Mario mentioned that Nawaz Sharif had undergone previous procedures such as CABG, multiple angioplasties, and ablations during his stay in London.

The report noted that initially, they attempted medical treatment and enhanced his antianginal therapy.

However, due to worsening anginal symptoms and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision was made to repeat an angioplasty in November 2022.

This procedure involved rotational atherectomy, intravascular lithotripsy, and the deployment of multiple stents under IVUS guidance.

Despite these interventions, Nawaz Sharif still experiences some residual anginal symptoms, and continuous monitoring is recommended.

The report attributed these ongoing issues to diffuse distal coronary disease, particularly in a patient with diabetes and multiple other comorbidities.

As a result, frequent follow-up investigations in both London and Pakistan are advised.

