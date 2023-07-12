Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Strengthen Pakistan With CPEC, Nuclear Power: Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 10:33 PM

Nawaz Sharif strengthen Pakistan with CPEC, nuclear power: Javed

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had strengthened Pakistan with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and nuclear power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had strengthened Pakistan with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and nuclear power.

Nawaz Sharif could be elected the prime minister in the next elections due to development projects completed in this country during the era of Nawaz's government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

This is the responsibility of the national institutions to decide about the future of Pakistan, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said had always given priority to the projects of public interest.

He said that Pakistan had to face immense difficulties due to weak economic policies and governance issues of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

To a question about the next prime minister of Pakistan, he said the people and the national institutions will select the next leadership in Pakistan.

He, however, said that PML-N is fully capable to lead the country on all fronts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear CPEC Lead Muslim TV All Government

Recent Stories

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi grieves over deaths in Bhati Gate a ..

9 minutes ago
 Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor ..

Australian HC calls on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

9 minutes ago
 Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chi ..

Half of world sinking in debt crisis, warns UN chief

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terror attack in Zhob Cant ..

7 minutes ago
 NA body lauds performance of national archives for ..

NA body lauds performance of national archives for presenting record

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Jhang, Kasur to check flood ..

7 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community ..

President Dr Arif Alvi calls upon int'l community to ensure resolution of J&K di ..

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against violation of support pr ..

Crackdown launched against violation of support price of cotton

8 minutes ago
 Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational q ..

Graduation of first cohort of Emirati vocational qualification programme

23 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses standard of nursing institut ..

Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

22 minutes ago
 PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of inst ..

PTV, Radio Pakistan attacked by proponents of institutions' auctioning: Marriyum ..

22 minutes ago
 Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispu ..

Kashmiri expatriates to advocate for Kashmir Dispute Resolution: AJK President

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan