Nawaz Sharif strengthen Pakistan with CPEC, nuclear power: Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had strengthened Pakistan with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and nuclear power.

Nawaz Sharif could be elected the prime minister in the next elections due to development projects completed in this country during the era of Nawaz's government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

This is the responsibility of the national institutions to decide about the future of Pakistan, he added.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said had always given priority to the projects of public interest.

He said that Pakistan had to face immense difficulties due to weak economic policies and governance issues of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

To a question about the next prime minister of Pakistan, he said the people and the national institutions will select the next leadership in Pakistan.

He, however, said that PML-N is fully capable to lead the country on all fronts.