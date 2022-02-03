UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Submitted No Medical Report: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Nawaz Sharif submitted no medical report: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif has not submitted any medical report in Lahore High Court, rather it was just an opinion of Dr Shawl, residing in the United States.

Responding to a question after inaugural ceremony of a photographic exhibition on Kashmir here, he questioned as to how an American doctor who was not even registered in UK issued such a report.

" How can an American doctor practice in the UK", he said adding if Nawaz Sharif could submit this report in UK.

The minister said the doctor advised to walk but he travelled hundreds of kilometres.

"If Nawaz Sharif can travel five hours, so he can come to Pakistan by air ambulance", Farrukh Habib maintained.

He said Nawaz Sharif should either return the money or he should go to jail.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Lahore High Court Jail Doctor United Kingdom United States Money

Recent Stories

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

21 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

21 minutes ago
 Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

22 minutes ago
 ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

ING profits rocket on global economic recovery

22 minutes ago
 PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing ..

PM as ambassador of Kashmir, raising long-standing issue at all international fo ..

24 minutes ago
 VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

VC condolences over death of senior lawyer

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>