Nawaz Sharif submitted no medical report: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif has not submitted any medical report in Lahore High Court, rather it was just an opinion of Dr Shawl, residing in the United States.

Responding to a question after inaugural ceremony of a photographic exhibition on Kashmir here, he questioned as to how an American doctor who was not even registered in UK issued such a report.

" How can an American doctor practice in the UK", he said adding if Nawaz Sharif could submit this report in UK.

The minister said the doctor advised to walk but he travelled hundreds of kilometres.

"If Nawaz Sharif can travel five hours, so he can come to Pakistan by air ambulance", Farrukh Habib maintained.

He said Nawaz Sharif should either return the money or he should go to jail.