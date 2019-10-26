UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Suffers From A Minor Heart Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Nawaz Sharif suffers from a minor heart attack

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered from a minor heart attack, private news chanels reported on Saturday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered from a minor heart attack, private news chanels reported on Saturday.According to sources at the Services Hospital, Nawaz tested positive for certain tests which confirm that he had a minor cardiac arrest.

The sources mentioned further that the results of his echocardiography and electrocardiogram were normal.The PML-N supremo had been under treatment for various diseases since the last five days and was shifted to the Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail owing to the deterioration of his health.

