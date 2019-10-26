Nawaz Sharif Suffers Slightly "heart Attack"

Doctors say two tests; Troponin I and T are positive which mean that he slightly suffered from heart attack.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) PML-N Supremo Nawaz sharif has suffered a slight heart stock after continous angina pain in his left arm.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently admitted Services Hospital is in critical conditions and going through extensive care at the hosital.

The hospital sources said that the doctors conducted two tests of Nawaz Sharif including Troponin I and T and fouond that the test reports were positive which meant that he suffered "slightly heart attack".