UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Suffers Slightly "heart Attack"

Arslan Farid 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:23 PM

Nawaz Sharif suffers slightly

Doctors say two tests; Troponin I and T are positive which mean that he slightly suffered from heart attack.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) PML-N Supremo Nawaz sharif has suffered a slight heart stock after continous angina pain in his left arm.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently admitted Services Hospital is in critical conditions and going through extensive care at the hosital.

The hospital sources said that the doctors conducted two tests of Nawaz Sharif including Troponin I and T and fouond that the test reports were positive which meant that he suffered "slightly heart attack".

Related Topics

Attack Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Petition seeking suspension of Nawaz Sharif's sent ..

15 minutes ago

Players-only meeting helps Astros get their groove ..

43 minutes ago

DEWA outperforms in &#039;getting electricity&#039 ..

56 minutes ago

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK tru ..

1 hour ago

Robbery claims one life in Kandhkot

1 hour ago

Policeman injured in IED blast

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.