Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitted to JUI-F Chief

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suggested that all resignations should be submitted to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif also suggested that the JUI-F Chief should submit all these resignations to National Assembly Speaker.

He gave these suggestions while online meeting with all PDM leaders in Islamabad.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired the meeting attended by many other leaders of different opposition parties.

The sources said that there were laughs over response of Nawaz Sharif when he was asked by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari that why he (Nawaz Sharif) was wearing masks in the room where he was all alone.

They said that Asif Ali Zardari had to address the PDM meeting after “Magrab” [evening] prayer.

The PDM leaders locked horns to discuss their strategies for anti—government drive, and especially for Lahore’s pubic gathering which they said would be a decisive rally.

The Punjab government has clearly denied permission to opposition to hold large public gathering in Lahore amid fears of Covid-19.