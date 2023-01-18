Nawaz Sharif summons Rana Sanaullah in London

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif is not happy with the prevailing political situation in Punjab and he has directed the Interior Minister to come over there to discuss important matters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif summoned Interior Minister in London to discuss important matters, the sources said on Wednesday.

They said that Rana Sanaullah left for London on call of his leader.



The PML-N Supremo is not satisfied with the prevailing political situation in Punjab as his party failed on both fronts legal and political.

Earlier, PTI and its ally PML-Q successfully dissolved Punjab Assembly after facing so many hurdles in their way.

The PML-N along with its allies tried its best to stop the PTI from dissolving the Punjab Assembly but they could not do so.

The sources claimed that the PML-N lawmakers were not happy with Atta Tarar and his strategies in a meeting.

They said that they failed to defeat PTI and PMl-Q due to poor planning of Atta Tarar.

It may be noted here that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was also present there in the Punjab Assembly gallery when PML-Q leader Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi was taking vote of confidence.



“Those who were there in the Punjab Assembly gallery are responsible for the defeat of his party,” said the sources while quoting the leaders over the latest situation.

They came down hard upon Atta Tarar for not chalking out an effective policy to counter the situation.