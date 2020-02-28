UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Telephones Ahsan Iqbal, Congratulates Him Upon Getting Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

Nawaz Sharif telephones Ahsan Iqbal, congratulates him upon getting bail

PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made a telephonic contact with former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal who was released from jail recently

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made a telephonic contact with former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal who was released from jail recently.Former PM congratulated Ahsan Iqbal upon getting bail and also exchanged views upon current political affairs.Nawaz Sharif on telephonic contact has said to Ahsan Iqbal that he congratulates him upon firmly supporting the truth.PML-N Supremo also informed Ahsan Iqbal about his stance and also directed to stand with truth without any pressure.

Ahsan Iqbal also thanked Nawaz Sharif upon encouraging him.It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal was released on bail from NAB's custody as he was alleged to damage national kitty after constructing sports City.NAB has taken the plea that Sports board while misusing its powers initiated project worth Rs 3 billion in Narowal in Sports City construction.NAB had arrested Ahsan Iqbal on December 23, 2019 and later on IHC had approved his bail.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Interior Minister Jail Narowal December 2019 Islamabad High Court From Billion

Recent Stories

Stand Out from the Crowd with the HUAWEI Y7p - The ..

8 minutes ago

Capital district administration issues new advisor ..

5 minutes ago

NIH fully equipped to deal with coronavirus affect ..

5 minutes ago

Construction sector supporting 32 allied industrie ..

5 minutes ago

Body of abducted child recovered from neighbor's b ..

5 minutes ago

Oil prices tank 4.0% in coronavirus-fuelled rout

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.