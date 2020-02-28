Nawaz Sharif telephones Ahsan Iqbal, congratulates him upon getting bail

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th February, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made a telephonic contact with former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal who was released from jail recently.Former PM congratulated Ahsan Iqbal upon getting bail and also exchanged views upon current political affairs.Nawaz Sharif on telephonic contact has said to Ahsan Iqbal that he congratulates him upon firmly supporting the truth.PML-N Supremo also informed Ahsan Iqbal about his stance and also directed to stand with truth without any pressure.

Ahsan Iqbal also thanked Nawaz Sharif upon encouraging him.It is pertinent to mention here that Ahsan Iqbal was released on bail from NAB's custody as he was alleged to damage national kitty after constructing sports City.NAB has taken the plea that Sports board while misusing its powers initiated project worth Rs 3 billion in Narowal in Sports City construction.NAB had arrested Ahsan Iqbal on December 23, 2019 and later on IHC had approved his bail.