Nawaz Sharif Tested Negative For Dengue: NAB

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:44 PM

Incarcerated former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been tested negative for dengue, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesperson said on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Incarcerated former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has been tested negative for dengue, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog maintained that Nawaz Sharif's health is stable now and his platelet count had dropped due to the blood-thinning medicines that his personal doctor, Doctor Adnan, gave him.The anti-graft body said Doctor Adnan had been allowed to examine Nawaz Sharif after every two to three days, and the erstwhile premier was shifted to the Services Hospital for detailed checkup.

