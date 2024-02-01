Nawaz Sharif To Address Public Gathering In Faisalabad On Friday: Sheikh Ejaz
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 07:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) City President Sheikh Ejaz Ahmad has said that PML-N Supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will visit Faisalabad to address a mammoth public gathering in historical Dhobi Ghat Park here on Friday (February 02, 2024).
Addressing a meeting held regarding election campaign here on Thursday, he said that all necessary arrangements have been completed to hold the public meeting at Dhobi Ghat ground in a most befitting manner.
He said that PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will also address the public gathering. All PML-N candidates have been directed to accomplish their tasks given to them regarding public meeting, he added.
