Nawaz Sharif To Be Brought Back To Country: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Nawaz Sharif to be brought back to country: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be brought back to the country to face the corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be brought back to the country to face the corruption cases.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will never return to Pakistan by himself, but he would be brought back.

He said the corruption was the biggest problem of the country, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering from the country.

Replying to a question, Imran Ismail said that he was not seeing PPP's role in the politics of Punjab in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

