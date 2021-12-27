Nawaz Sharif to be deported soon: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that absconder Nawaz Sharif was attacking the national institutes by playing political gimmicks

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the corrupt mafia was trying to teach the economic policies to the incumbent government whose finance minister Ishaq Dar was himself allegedly involved in money laundering.

Zartaj said that Nawaz Sharif soon would be deported from the United Kingdom as he was already declared absconder from the court.

She said that first national security policy would be formulated soon adding the national economy was on the right track and exports of the country had significantly increased.