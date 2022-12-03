Nawaz Sharif to be in country soon: Governor Baligh ur Rehman

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman said on Saturday that women had always played an important role in the development of nations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman said on Saturday that women had always played an important role in the development of nations.

While talking to the local leader of PMLN, Sarwat Khan, here, Baligh Ur Rehman observed that the PML(N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would soon return to the country and would be among the party members of PML(N).

Baligh Ur Rehman maintained that he was the representative of the Federal government.

He added that the incumbent government under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was paying immense focus on the provision of maximum relief to the masses.