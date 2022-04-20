Nawaz Sharif to be sighted in country after Eid: Javed Latif

Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would present in the country after Eid-ul-Fiter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would present in the country after Eid-ul-Fiter.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan were inevitable to each other and he would return the country soon.

He said it was unanimous decision of all the allied political parties of the present government to make a national government for resolving the national issues.

Replying to a question about his oath, he said he would take oath as the Federal minister in few days.

He said it was the old tradition and culture of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provoke the people for civil disobedience, adding in the past Imran Khan had used the institutions to come in the power and now he was maligning them.

Javed Latif said that the Toshakhana was a small thing but big corruption scandals of the PTI government and Imran Khan would come on surface soon.