UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Be Sighted In Country After Eid: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Nawaz Sharif to be sighted in country after Eid: Javed Latif

Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would present in the country after Eid-ul-Fiter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would present in the country after Eid-ul-Fiter.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan were inevitable to each other and he would return the country soon.

He said it was unanimous decision of all the allied political parties of the present government to make a national government for resolving the national issues.

Replying to a question about his oath, he said he would take oath as the Federal minister in few days.

He said it was the old tradition and culture of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to provoke the people for civil disobedience, adding in the past Imran Khan had used the institutions to come in the power and now he was maligning them.

Javed Latif said that the Toshakhana was a small thing but big corruption scandals of the PTI government and Imran Khan would come on surface soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Lower Prices at Pump A ..

US Oil Stockpiles Tumble as Lower Prices at Pump Aid Consumption - Energy Agency

57 seconds ago
 All political parties wanted to hold elections as ..

All political parties wanted to hold elections as soon as possible: Kaira

1 minute ago
 Cattle thief arrested

Cattle thief arrested

1 minute ago
 Court extends protective bail of MNA, 3 other accu ..

Court extends protective bail of MNA, 3 other accused in embezzlement of funds c ..

1 minute ago
 Mega Relief: Federal Cabinet slashes flour, sugar ..

Mega Relief: Federal Cabinet slashes flour, sugar prices, says Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 UK Plans to Extend Anti-Dumping, Countervailing Me ..

UK Plans to Extend Anti-Dumping, Countervailing Measures on Chinese-Made Glass F ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.