Nawaz Sharif To Change Fate Of Country: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Wednesday said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was coming Pakistan to lead the election campaign and change the fate of country.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that, he (Nawaz Sharif) would launch election movement for the respect of vote and voters.

The common voter thought that only Nawaz Sharif could bring the country out of prevailing crisis, he added.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif had been elected as prime minister for three times and during his tenures, he initiated several mega projects including, Motorways, CPEC, power projects etc in the country.

CPEC, he said was a game changer project initiated by the Nawaz Sharif, adding the election did not mean to cast vote but to respect the vote.

He claimed that the election of 2018 was rigged which caused huge loss to the country.

He condemned the incidents of 9th and 10th May and said that the persons involved in it should be punished.

Javed Latif said that the strategy of PTI Chairman Imran Khan had badly failed, adding Imran Khan had manipulated people's mind with lies.

He said that the PML-N would establish the next government to steer the country out of crises.

He welcomed the decision of appointment of next Chief Justice Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and termed it a good omen for country.

The issuing of notification in that regard ended the situation of uncertainty in the country, he added.

"This decision will restore the respect and good ranking of courts at international level" he hoped.

More Stories From Pakistan