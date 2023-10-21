Nawaz Sharif to change future of country: Shehbaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said Nawaz Sharif had come back

and now the country's future would be changed.

He was thankful to all who came here to welcome Nawaz Sharif, he said this while addressing

the rally at Minar e Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif was the name of a passion, struggle and builder of the country, he said, adding

Nawaz Sharif always took steps for welfare and progress of the country.

“Nawaz Sharif was handcuffed and faced jails but he didn’t leave his struggle and tolerance,” he

said, adding the May 9 incident was beyond the imagination of the entire nation while

not a single pot was broken during Nawaz Sharif’s struggle.

“Nawaz Sharif has come back and now Inshallah poverty and unemployment will end

like Nawaz Sharif did earlier and ended 22 hours loadshedding in 2013 and terrorism,” Shehbaz

said and added that Nawaz Sharif refused to accept the offer of US $5 billion over the

country’s integrity and conducted atomic blasts and made the country's defence

undefeatable.

He said this was the same place where Nawaz Sharif and late Indian prime minister Vajpaee came

and Vajpaee accepted Pakistan and signed the declaration of Lahore which included

Kashmir issue with Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was back with an aim of developing the country, improving the economy,

ending inflation, providing jobs and uprooting terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif added.