Nawaz Sharif to come back soon to take country out from difficult situation: Senator Afnan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif will come back soon to tackle difficult situation faced by the country as he was the only solution to put the country back on right track.

Nawaz Sharif is savior of the country who would clean the national politics from Imran Khan through getting mandate for PML-N, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Senator Afnan said incumbent government took tough decisions to benefit the nation as early as possible and making the economy better through its prudent policies which was destroyed badly in PTI tenure.

Afnan said we do not consider Imran as a popular leader because in his Peshawar gathering, there were not more than five thousand people despite of remaining in power in KP from past nine years. The people have rejected their narrative, he added.

He also said that PTI chief was scared of being arrested or going to jail now as he was busy in making fake cases against PML-N leadership. A traitor would be dealt with iron hands and no one is above the law of land, he expressed.