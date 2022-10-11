Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan in Nov-Dec: Hanif Abassi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif would come back to Pakistan in November or in the first week of December.

Talking to media on the occasion of the departure of relief goods for the flood-affected victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said PML-N city chapter had sent around 30 trucks, including 50 thousand blankets, pillows, mattresses and other goods to the KPK areas of Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Abbasi said with the support of PML-N national and provincial assembly ticket holders, women wing and business community, more relief goods would be sent to the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He added PML N, under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts to resettle all those people who had been affected by the recent floods across the country and was committed to provide shelter to around 30.5 million people who had lost their houses.

Hanif said the economy was improving with the arrival of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the rupee was getting stabled against the Dollar.

He made it clear that politics of revenge, making a hostage to the Parliament and state institutions by a mob, would not be allowed at any cost.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was creating anarchy for self-interests, and the government would not tolerate those elements who wanted bloodshed in the country.