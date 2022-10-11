UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Come Back To Pakistan In Nov-Dec: Hanif Abassi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan in Nov-Dec: Hanif Abassi

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif would come back to Pakistan in November or in the first week of December

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif would come back to Pakistan in November or in the first week of December.

Talking to media on the occasion of the departure of relief goods for the flood-affected victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said PML-N city chapter had sent around 30 trucks, including 50 thousand blankets, pillows, mattresses and other goods to the KPK areas of Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan and Dera Ismail Khan.

Abbasi said with the support of PML-N national and provincial assembly ticket holders, women wing and business community, more relief goods would be sent to the flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

He added PML N, under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts to resettle all those people who had been affected by the recent floods across the country and was committed to provide shelter to around 30.5 million people who had lost their houses.

Hanif said the economy was improving with the arrival of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the rupee was getting stabled against the Dollar.

He made it clear that politics of revenge, making a hostage to the Parliament and state institutions by a mob, would not be allowed at any cost.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was creating anarchy for self-interests, and the government would not tolerate those elements who wanted bloodshed in the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Swat Parliament Provincial Assembly Ishaq Dar Dera Ismail Khan Dir Kohistan Shangla November December Women Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.