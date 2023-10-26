Nawaz Sharif to contest election after completing legal formalities: Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif will contest the next elections after completing all legal formalities.

Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate for the next Prime Minister after winning general elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We hope that courts will decide the cases of former prime minister as soon as possible, he said. In reply to a question about the election date, he said the election should be held in January after completing the process of delimitation.

The PML-N would demand free and fair elections from ECP, he said.

To a question about the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the next polls, he said all the political parties should take part in the elections. He, however, said that those found guilty of the crime in the May 9 mayhem, should be treated as per the law of Pakistan. About the agenda of PML-N, he said the PML-N would continue development projects in the country.