Nawaz Sharif to embark on journey today from UK

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, is set to embark on a journey from the United Kingdom today.

This pilgrimage will begin with a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he intends to perform Umrah, a sacred Islamic ritual. After this religious obligation, his itinerary includes a planned trip to Dubai, tentatively scheduled for either October 17 or 18.

Following a brief three-day sojourn in Dubai, Nawaz Sharif will make his way back to Pakistan, in line with the PML-N's program.

For his return to Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will be availing himself of a specially designated aircraft. This aircraft, christened "Umeed-e-Pakistan" (Hope of Pakistan), boasts a seating capacity for approximately 150 passengers.

The proposed plan is for Nawaz Sharif, joined by fellow PML-N members and a contingent of journalists, to depart from Dubai for Pakistan on October 21. The special flight is anticipated to land in Islamabad, originating from Dubai, before proceeding to Lahore.

During his visit to Lahore, Nawaz Sharif is expected to deliver an address to a gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.