Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatment

The sources say Shehbaz Sharif convinced his brother Nawaz Sharif to go to London and stay there at least for five months to get the best possible treatment at the best health facilities.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2019) Former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif flanked by his younger brother Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would fly to London for his medical treatment, the sources said.

Shehbaz Sharif, the sources said, convinced his brother Nawaz Sharif for his treatment in London despite that he was not willing to go anywhere. They said Shehbaz Sharif would accompany his brother Nawaz Sharif on his way to London.

The sources said the Hareley Street Clinics’ Consultants had also been consulted for his treatment there in London, especially for the treatment of his platelets issue. Nawaz Sharif was shifted from hospital to home yesterday after his daughter Maryam Nawaz was released on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

The sources privy to the development told Pakistan Point that Nawaz Shari was asked by his brother to stay at least for five months in London for his medical treatment.

He told his brother that health was much important than all other things and he should get the best possible treatment at the best possible facilities. They also said that Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, the head of panel constituted for the treatment of former Prime Minister, also advised Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment, especially for treatment of platelets level.

Nawaz Sharif who is currently at his Jati Umra home secured his bail from Lahore High Court and Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case and Al-Azizia reference respectively. His daughter Maryam Nawaz is also with him in their Jati Umra residence after her release in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

Earlier, the sources said that Sharif brothers to fly abroad but they do it in a way so that they could avoid the impression of deal with the PTI’s government.