Nawaz Sharif To Go Jail After Returning Pakistan: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 12:17 AM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would go to Jail after returning Pakistan from London

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had left the country after submitting false statement of ailing health in the court, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Nawaz Sharif was playing politics from London besides enjoying luxuries life style, he added.

Nawaz Sharif has hoodwinked the whole nation, he stated.

Nawaz Sharif would face imprisonment after arriving Pakistan from United Kingdom, he stated.

The discussion was being made with United Kingdom to bring Nawaz Sharif back, he added.

Commenting on price hike issue, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has imposed the taxes on luxuries items and the price hike on imported items would not have effect on common man.

The incumbent government, he said was taking concrete measures to increase exports, remittances, and trying to control inflation.

