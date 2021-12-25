UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Go Straight To Jail After His Return: Shehbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 03:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill on Saturday said if Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan, then he would go straight to jail.

Talking to media persons, he said the incumbent government wanted Nawaz Sharif's return.

"Nawaz Sharif's visa is basically cancelled and he is on appeal now", Gill added.

A baseless impression was being created that Nawaz Sharif was returning home after striking a deal.

Nawaz Sharif was returning home not for political reasons but he was being evicted. The government was not afraid of Nawaz Sharif's return, he concluded.

