Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N in upcoming electoral campaign: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that the party had requested Mian Nawaz Sharif to extend his support in the upcoming electoral campaign, either in the general election or the elections in case of dissolution of any assembly.

Talking to the media here, he said the party had also requested Nawaz Sharif to decide on award of the party tickets and announce its manifesto which, he added, Mian Nawaz Sharif had accepted.

He said that soon Nawaz Sharif would come back and lead the party.

To a question, the interior minister said, "Pakistan Army is a well organised institution and follows its own policy." To another question, he said that Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were not facing any political victimisation.

The interior minister asserted that it was the right of his party to get all false cases quashed and prosecution of such cases should also be withdrawn.

He questioned that why Imran Khan did not talk about Toshakhana, corruption case of Farah Gogi, Al-Qadir Trust, etc.

He said that Imran Khan was in habit of leveling false allegations against others. "Even the cases against our leadership lodged abroad are being dismissed," he added.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement was ready for unconditional dialogue. Rana said it was need of the hour that talks were held for improvement of the country's economy and providing relief to people.

The minister claimed that the PML-N would win elections in Punjab with thumping majority and form its government as well.