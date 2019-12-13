Nawaz Sharif to live in London, he is not fit, medical report says

(@fidahassanain)

Advoate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif, submitted medical report to the LHC and said that his client was allowed by the court to live in London till recovery of his health.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13th, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not fit and will live in London until recovery of his health, a report submitted to the Lahore High Court by his lawyer revealed here on Friday.

Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Chaudhary Sugar Mills reference, submitted medical repot of his client former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before the Lahore High Court.

According to the details, Nawaz Sharif’s medical report said that the former prime minister was seriously ill and was suffering from various problems including the issue of heart’s veins. The report said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelets were not stable yet as from 50,000 to 100,000 platelets were required for the good health of Nawaz Sharif.

The Lahore High Court in its order regarding permission to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go to London made him bound to continue submission of his health report to the court.

The report that was duly verified by Pakistan High Commission in London said that the doctors had been busy in diagnosing the illness of Nawaz Sharif. The counsel said that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to live in London until he got fit.

Nawaz Sharif was granted bail in NAB references and allowed to fly to London on medical grounds. He was given eight-week tie for his treatment in London.